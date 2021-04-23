Arms Dealer Held From Outskirts Of Bhubaneswar, Pistol Seized

Bhubaneswar: Police on Friday claimed to have nabbed a man, suspected to be an arms dealer, from Balianta area on Bhubaneswar outskirts,

Reportedly, the Quick Action Team (QAT) conducted a raid in the area and caught the accused red-handed while was allegedly striking a deal to sell a gun. The Quick Action Team of Commissionerate Police recovered a 9 mm pistol, live bullets & a bike from his possession.

Further investigation is underway in this regard, sources said.