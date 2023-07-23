Puri Locals To Get Easy Access To Srimandir Through West Gate

Puri: The West Gate (Paschima Dwara) of Srimandir will be opened for Puri residents from tomorrow (Monday), informed Sub-Collector Bhabataran Sahu on Sunday.

He said that the residents of Puri can enter the Shree Jagannath Temple through the West Gate by showing their identity cards from 7 am onwards.

Before COVID Pandemic, there was no queue system for darshan at Srimandir. Earlier, devotees used to enter the 12th-century shrine through the four gates. During the Covid-19 curbs, entry into the temple was allowed through only the Lion’s Gate (Singhadwara).

After the COVID curbs were lifted, the denizens of Puri have been demanding to open the other gates so that they can have easy access to the darshan of the Holy Trinity.

On Sunday evening, a meeting was held between Puri District Collector Samarth Verma, SP Dr Kanwar Vishal Singh, Sevayats and members of the Temple Management Committee at the office of the Srimandir.

After that, the District Collector and the SP along with the servitors went around the temple and studied all the arrangements. The administration has also put up barricades at the West Gate of Srimandir as the entry of Puri residents into the temple will begin on Monday.