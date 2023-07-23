7-Yr-Old Girl Dies Of Dengue in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: The dengue situation in the capital Bhubaneswar is becoming deadly day by day. The number of infected people has reached approximately 250 while 20 patients are being diagnosed with dengue in the state-run Capital Hospital daily.

Meanwhile, a 7-year-old girl, Saismita Sahu alias Pihu died allegedly due to dengue. A resident of Jagmara, Pihu was suffering from high fever since last Monday and family members admitted her to a private hospital ‘Amri’. However, she succumbed to death on Saturday.

This is said to be the first dengue death reported in Bhubaneswar this year. However, there has been no official confirmation regarding the minor girl’s death.

On being asked, Director of Public Health, Niranjan Mishra said, “The cause of death is still unclear, so it has not been declared a dengue death.” Further information on this matter will be given after the private hospital clarifies the actual cause of the minor’s death, Mishra added.

“The minor was also suffering from fever and other diseases. No report has been provided by the concerned private hospital as to the cause of death of the minor,” Mishra said and added that the Joint Director of Public Health will review the situation on Monday.

Mishra said that after the Joint Director’s status review, the matter will be clarified officially.

On the other hand, BMC Commissioner Vijay Amrit Kulange said, “The medical report has not been received till now. The minor girl was being treated at a private hospital without dengue testing. He was also suffering from fever and other diseases.”

Notably, Pihu died on Saturday while undergoing treatment in a private hospital. But Pihu’s family complained that she died due to lack of proper treatment and created a ruckus at the hospital. After the Khandagiri police reached, the matter was calmed down and the dead body was handed over to the family members