Puri Gajapati Shri Dibyasingha Deb Arrives Ayodhya For Ram mandir Pran Pratishtha

Ayodhya: Gajapati Maharaja of Puri Sri Dibyasingha Deb along with the queen Leelavati Patamahadei arrived at Ayodhya for the most awaited Ram Mandir Pran Pratishsta ceremony.

Sri Dibyasingha Deb is the current king of the holy land of lord Jagannath Puri. He is the current head of the house of the Bhoi dynasty.

Nearly 7,000 invitees, including prominent politicians, industrialists, celebrities and sportspersons, are scheduled to attend the “pran pratishtha’ event, which is set to begin at 12.20 pm.

Across India, ‘Jai Shri Ram’ flags adorn shops, houses and residential societies. There has also been an outpouring of celebrations among the Hindu community across the globe.