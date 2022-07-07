Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Marries Gurpreet Kaur

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann tied the knot with Dr Gurpreet Kaur an intimate ceremony in Chandigarh on Thursday.

The nuptials took place at a Gurdwara, as per the traditional Anand Karaj, in accordance with Sikh customs.

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal attended the wedding, and blessed the newly hitched couple.

AAP MP Raghav Chaddha, who also joined the festivities, tweeted pictures of the ceremony.

Mann sahab nu lakh lakh vadhaiyan! pic.twitter.com/vDBQiytLsE — Raghav Chadha (@raghav_chadha) July 7, 2022

Earlier, in the day, Gurpreet Kaur (30), shared a picture of herself on Twitter and wrote, “Din Shagna Da Chadya” (the day of marriage has arrived). She also thanked the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders for their congratulatory messages.

Din Shagna Da Chadya … pic.twitter.com/5FPRRwq1th — Dr. Gurpreet Kaur (@DrGurpreetKaur_) July 7, 2022

The families of Bhagwant Mann and Dr Gurpreet Kaur did not make the news of their upcoming marriage public till Wednesday, July 6. Even their relationship was kept carefully under wraps.

This is Mann’s second marriage. He had separated from his first wife in 2015 and has two children — daughter Seerat Kaur (21) and son Dilshan (17) — from his first marriage.

An MBBS degree holder from Maharishi Markandeshwar University, Mullana, Ambala, Kaur is the youngest of three sisters. It is believed to be an arranged marriage, with Mann’s mother Harpal Kaur acquainted with Kaur’s family.