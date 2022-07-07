Man Held For Raping, Impregnating Minor On Pretext Of Marriage In Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Police have arrested a person for allegedly raping and impregnating a minor girl on the pretext of marriage in Chandaka police limits in Bhubaneswar.

According to reports, the matter came to the fore after the parents of the victim lodged a complaint against the accused.

On the basis of the plaint, police registered a case and arrested the accused after probing into the matter. Further investigation is underway in this regard.