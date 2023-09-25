Swara Bhasker-Fahad Ahmad welcome baby girl Raabiyaa

New Delhi: Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmad have now welcomed a baby girl. Taking to social media, the actress not just shared glimpses of the little munchkin but also revealed her name.

The couple, who got married in February this year, has welcomed a baby girl. Swara took to Instagram to share the happy news with her fans and her followers. Along with it, she posted pictures of them with the little munchkin, which are just too cute for words. She also revealed the name of their daughter – Raabiyaa.

Her caption read, “A prayer heard, a blessing granted, a song whispered, a mystic truth..Our baby girl Raabiyaa was born on 23rd September 2023 With grateful and happy hearts, thank you for your love! It’s a whole new world (sic).”

A prayer heard, a blessing granted, a song whispered, a mystic truth..

Our baby girl Raabiyaa was born on 23 Sept. 2023 ♥️

With grateful and happy hearts we thank you for your love.

It’s a whole new world 🤗✨@FahadZirarAhmad pic.twitter.com/uT7DbvgUXp — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) September 25, 2023

Swara and Fahad had a court marriage in February, which was followed by a social function a month later. The couple had met while protesting the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in January 2020 and had become close friends a while later.