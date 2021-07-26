Prof. S.K. Palita holds charge, performs duties as Vice-Chancellor of Central University of Odisha

Koraput: A noted academic and scientist, Prof. Sharat Kumar Palita hold the charge and perform the duties of the Vice-Chancellor of the Central University of Odisha, Koraput as per the Office Order issued by the Registrar on dated 24.07.2021. Consequent upon the appointment of Prof. Kshiti Bhusan Das, Pro-Vice-Chancellor of the University as Vice-Chancellor of Central University of Jharkhand, and in pursuance the provisions under section 2(7) of the Second Schedule of Central University Act-2009, Prof. Palita, the Senior-most Professor shall hold the charge and perform the duties of the Vice-Chancellor as per the rules/directions of MoE & UGC until a new Vice-Chancellor assumes office or the existing Vice-Chancellor resumes the duties of his office, as the case may be, the order said.

Presently, Prof. Palita is the senior most Professor and Dean, School of Biodiversity and Conservation of Natural Resources of the University. This is the second time Prof. Palita performed the Charges of Vice-Chancellor of the University after relinquish of Prof. Sachidananda Mohanty, the then Vice-Chancellor on February 2019. He was the In-charge Vice-Chancellor from 28 February 2019 to 05 December 2020. While assuming the office he said “this is the hard time for the University and only through our collaborative effort the University can march ahead”. He solicited all round support from the all the stakeholders.

Prof. Sharat Kumar Palita has a teaching career spanning 38 yrs. He has taught Zoology in two reputed Autonomous Colleges of Odisha (Kendrapara Autonomous College and Nayagarh Autonomous College) over a period of 29 years. Since last eight years he has been teaching biodiversity in Central University of Odisha. He is heading the Department of Biodiversity and Conservation of Natural Resources (BCNR), Central University of Odisha and also the Dean of the School of BCNR.

Prof. Palita did his M.Sc., M.Phil. and Ph.D. in Zoology from Utkal University. His Ph.D. topic was “Biological Studies of White Tiger (Panthera tigris Linn.) with special reference to Nandankanan Biological park, Orissa, India”. His area of research includes Conservation Biology/Behaviour and Demographic Studies of Captive population, Diversity and distribution of mangrove fauna (mudskippers, brachyuran crabs and amphibians) and faunal distribution and ecology in forest ecosystem.

He has published more than 40 research publications in reputed international journals, one book on Bats of Odisha and several book chapters. By now, three scholars have been awarded Ph.D. and twelve scholars awarded M.Phil. under his guidance. He also writes popular scientific articles in Odia on topics related to wildlife and environmental issues. Prof. Palita is a life Member of several important scientific bodies and reviewer of reputed international journals.

In the Central University of Orissa at Koraput, Prof. Palita has shouldered several responsibilities. He acted as Vice-Chancellor in charge of the Central University of Odisha. Under his Chairmanship of NAAC Steering Committee, the first cycle of NAAC accreditation of Central University of Orissa took place in 2017. He is also the Director, IQAC (Internal Quality Assurance Cell) and Nodal Officer, NIRF (National Institutional Ranking Framework) and Director, R&D of CUO.

He was awarded the prestigious “Red Cross Award-2017” for outstanding contribution by a specially-abled person. He has been felicitated by several socio-cultural organizations of the state.

Dr. Phagunath Bhoi, Public Relation Officer