Olympic Silver Medallist Mirabai Chanu Returns Home, To Be Appointed As Addl SP

New Delhi: Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu, who recently made India proud by winning silver medal at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics, on Monday returned to the country. She was felicitated by officials of the Sports Authority of India among others at the Indira Gandhi International Airport here.

The 26-year-old was greeted with chants of ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’.

Happy to be back here in amidst so much love and support. Thank You so much 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/ttjGkkxlDu — Saikhom Mirabai Chanu (@mirabai_chanu) July 26, 2021

Mirabai had became the first Indian to win an Olympic medal at the 2020 Tokyo Games in the women’s 49kg weightlifting event on Saturday. She finished with a total score of 202 kgs (87kg+115kg).

This was also India’s first weightlifting medal at the Olympic Games in more than 20 years, since Karnam Malleshwari in Sydney.

Meanwhile, Manipur Government has decided to appoint Olympic Silver Medallist Saikhom Mirabai Chanu as Additional Superintendent of Police (Sports) in the police department.