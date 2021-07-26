Union Minister Blames UPA Govt’s Sector Deregulation Over Fuel Price Issue

New Delhi: Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Monday briefed the Lok Sabha and blamed the UPA government over the rising fuel prices in the country.

He said that the issue of pricing petroleum products is determined after the deregulation of the sector in 2010 by the UPA government.

“The prices are determined based on world market pricing and 85 per cent of petroleum products are imported and the world market prices are determined by producing and exporting countries. The pricing of petroleum products in India is determined after the deregulation of the sector in 2010 by the UPA government. The pricing is determined based on world market pricing,” He said.

“Today, 85 per cent of petroleum products are imported and the world market prices are determined by reproducing and exporting countries. Typically, on one litre of petrol, if the landed cost is 40, the petroleum companies make Rs 4,” Puri said.

“On top of that, the Central government imposes an excise of Rs 32 per litre. The state government raises taxes sometimes as high as 39 per cent. The question of GST, the constitution clearly states after the last amendment, that it is the GST Council that determines whether petrol and diesel will be covered under GST. This is a recommendation that comes from the GST Council,” said the Union Minister.

“I would like to inform the House that based on Rs 32 per litre that we collect by way of central excise, and other excises, we are also providing free vaccines to 80 crore Indian citizens, Minimum Support Price (MSP) of 30 to 70 per cent of all major crops since 2014 which benefitted the farmers. Over 10 crore farmer families have benefitted under PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana,” added Puri.