Priyanka Chopra shares trailer of Oscar-nominated documentary To Kill A Tiger

Mumbai: Actor Priyanka Chopra, who is all excited to be part of the Oscar-nominated documentary To Kill a Tiger as an executive producer, shared the trailer of the film. The news comes as Netflix inks a deal to launch the film globally on its platform soon.

Priyanka took to her Instagram handle and treated fans with the powerful trailer. It gives a glimpse of the tale of a father fighting for justice for his daughter. Sharing the trailer, Priyanka wrote, “Trailer. Truly remarkable.”

On Sunday, Priyanka expressed her excitement about joining the To Kill a Tiger team as an executive producer alongside Dev Patel, Mindy Kaling, and others.