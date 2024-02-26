To kill a tiger
Priyanka Chopra shares trailer of Oscar-nominated documentary To Kill A Tiger

By Ananya Pattnaik
Mumbai: Actor Priyanka Chopra, who is all excited to be part of the Oscar-nominated documentary To Kill a Tiger as an executive producer, shared the trailer of the film. The news comes as Netflix inks a deal to launch the film globally on its platform soon.
 
Priyanka took to her Instagram handle and treated fans with the powerful trailer. It gives a glimpse of the tale of a father fighting for justice for his daughter. Sharing the trailer, Priyanka wrote, “Trailer. Truly remarkable.”
 
On Sunday, Priyanka expressed her excitement about joining the To Kill a Tiger team as an executive producer alongside Dev Patel, Mindy Kaling, and others.
