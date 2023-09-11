President Murmu Hosts Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman

New Delhi: The President of India, Smt Droupadi Murmu received His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia at Rashtrapati Bhavan today (September 11, 2023). She also hosted a banquet in his honour.

Welcoming the Crown Prince at Rashtrapati Bhavan, the President said that Saudi Arabia is one of India’s most important strategic partners. She was happy to note that bilateral ties between India and Saudi Arabia have strengthened considerably over the past few years.

President Murmu said that in the modern world, India-Saudi Arabia’s shared cultural experiences, economic synergies and shared commitment towards a peaceful and sustainable world make us natural partners.

The President said that the economic component of India-Saudi Arabia partnership has also grown in recent years. She added that there are ample opportunities for increasing Saudi investments in India across several different sectors.

The President said that Saudi Arabia has embraced a large number of Indian expatriates, and given them space to flourish and grow. Through their hard work and professionalism, they have made significant contribution to the Saudi Arabia’s growth and prosperity. She thanked Saudi Arabia for looking after them.

The President appreciated the role of Saudi Arabia as a positive force for peace and stability. She expressed confidence that this visit of Crown Prince and his participation in the G20 Summit would further strengthen the multifaceted partnership between India and Saudi Arabia.