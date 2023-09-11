Impressed BTS’ V aka Kim Taehyung’s reaction goes viral as IU sings ‘Love Me Again’

Seoul: Popular Korean star, and actor and singer IU recently performed a cover of BTS member V’s song, ‘Love Me Again’ from his album ‘Layover.’ The performance presumably took place at IU-hosted show Palette, where V had gone to promote his solo album.

And now a clip from the show, where IU is seen singing the slow and soothing number, has taken the internet by a storm.

In the said video, Kim Taehyung aka V cheers IU on as she takes the mic to croon the song. At one point, when IU hits a high note, V looks mighty impressed with her singing skills.