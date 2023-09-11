Youth Shot At Over Past Enmity In Balasore

Balasore: A youth sustained a bullet injury after being shot at by miscreants over past enmity at Shobharampur under Sahadevkhunta police station limits in Balasore. The injured youth has been identified as Binaya Kumar Bihari.

According to reports, Binaya was shot this afternoon near Andhari Mangala Temple road at Shobharampur village. A bullet hit Binaya’s right hand injuring him critically. Family members rescued him and brought him to the Balasore district headquarters hospital.

On intimation, Sahadevkhunta Police Station IIC Pragyna Mohanty reached the hospital and started an investigation.

It is suspected that the firing was the fallout of past enmity over collection of extortion money. Binaya’s father, Dilip Kumar Bihari, has lodged a written complaint with Sahadevkhunta police station in connection with the incident.