President Murmu Graces The Udyan Utsav-II

New Delhi: The President of India, Smt Droupadi Murmu graced the Udyan Utsav-II 2023.

The Amrit Udyan will open for public from August 16, 2023 to September 17, 2023 (except on Mondays) under the Udyan Utsav-II. On September 5, it will be exclusively open for Teachers to mark the Teachers’ Day.

The Udyan Utsav-II aims to showcase the blossom of summer annuals to the visitors.

Visitors can visit the gardens from 1000 hrs to 1700 hrs (last entry 1600 hrs). Entry will be from Gate No. 35 of the Rashtrapati Bhavan, near North Avenue.

Bookings can be made online on Rashtrapati Bhavan website (https://visit.rashtrapatibhavan.gov.in/). Walk-in visitors can get passes from Self Service Kiosks placed near Gate no. 35. Entry to the Amrit Udyan is free of cost.

Amrit Udyan was opened this year from January 29 to March 31 under the Udyan Utsav–I which was visited by more than 10 lakh people.