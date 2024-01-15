President Droupadi Murmu Visits The ‘Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya’

New Delhi: President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu visited the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya today and saw the displays there with deep interest.

President became the first visitor to the Narendra Modi Gallery, which will be opened to the public on 16th January 2024. During her visit of nearly one-and-a-half hours, the President saw the Constitution Gallery in the old building.

She spent some time seeing its various sections such as Sushashan, Paryavaran, Vikas, Antarrashtriya Sadbhaava, Vigyanodaya, Sanskritik Dharohar, and Suraksha, Jan Bhagidari. She was particularly impressed by the immersive and interactive displays. She also visited the experiential zone Anubhuti.

President expressed her appreciation for the Sangrahalaya by writing, ‘I am convinced that every Indian citizen who comes here and sees the various galleries of the Sangrahalaya will feel proud’ in the visitor book.

My visit to the Prime Ministers’ Sangrahalaya was a pleasant and illuminating experience. The galleries dedicated to the past Prime Ministers of India not only rekindled many memories but also offered new ways to engage with our past. As the first visitor of the gallery devoted… pic.twitter.com/k3uw35S2Nq — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) January 15, 2024

