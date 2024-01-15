Sculptor Arun Yogiraj’s Ram Lalla idol to be installed in Ayodhya’s Ram Temple

New Delhi: An idol of Ram Lalla sculpted by Mysuru-based Arun Yogiraj has been selected for installation at the Ram temple in Ayodhya on January 22, temple trust’s general secretary Champat Rai confirmed on Monday.

The stone sculpture would depict a five-year-old Ram Lalla and would weigh between 150 kg to 200 kg.

The idol would be moved into the new temple on January 17. The current idol of Ram Lalla will also be kept in the sanctum sanctorum of the new temple, Rai announced.

The formal announcement about the selection of Yogiraj’s sculpture comes days after Union minister Pralhad Joshi had announced his name on X, formerly known as Twitter.

In a social media post on X, Joshi had said, “The selection of the idol for the Prana Pratishtapana of Lord Rama in Ayodhya has been finalized. The idol of Lord Rama, carved by renowned sculptor of our country Yogiraj Arun, will be installed in Ayodhya.”

Yogiraj is a distinguished sculptor hailing from a lineage of five generations of renowned sculptors in Mysore.