President Droupadi Murmu Confers Rashtriya Khel Protsahan Puruskar On ‘Odisha Mining Corporation Limited’

New Delhi: Odisha Mining Corporation limited has been conferred with the Prestigious Rashtriya Khel Ratna Puraskar 2023 in the category ‘Encouragement to Sports through Corporate Social Responsibility’ for its visible role in the promotion and development of sports.

OMC, a wholly owned corporation of the Government of Odisha, achieved this feat which is a testament to its exemplary role in promoting sports at grassroots, state, and national levels. With the encouragement and support of Chief Minister of Odisha Shri Naveen Patnaik, towards sports and by following his visionary statement “Sports for Youth, Youth for Future”, OMC has supported the Sports and Youth Services Department, Government of Odisha for the overall development of the sports in the state.

OMC has given employment to 12 sportspersons, supported budding athletes, facilitated infrastructure development across the state, and nurtured talent within local communities, thus creating a lasting impact on the sporting ecosystem of Odisha and the country as a whole.

The corporation remains committed to sports development and has contributed to establishing Odisha as the Sports Capital of the Country. This national accolade underscores OMC’s commitment to creating meaningful impacts beyond business realms.