Young Talents At Kerala State School Art Festival Groove To ‘Lutt Putt Gaya’ In Their Traditional Attire!

The fervor of Dunki is indeed rising at a fever pitch ever since its release. The film that has arrived with an endearing tale has touched the hearts of millions resulting in a flood of family audiences coming to theaters. The film evoked the feeling of love in the hearts of the audience who are living abroad. While the fans are expressing their love for the film in different ways, yet another example of their love towards the film was witnessed at Kerala State School Art Festival where the fans dressed in the traditional attire were seen grooving on the Lutt Putt Gaya song from Dunki.

Dunki fever seems to have taken over the minds of the people at the Kerala State School Art Festival. The fans were seen dancing to the Lutt Putt Gaya song. Dressed in authentic attire, the fans dancing to the song are a testament to the love and affection people have for the film.

<>

</>

Apart from this, Dunki was showcased in the biggest cinema in Europe – Le Grand Rex on Christmas Evening, and the elderly SRK fan celebrated the release of the film by cutting the cake on a foreign land.

Dunki features an ensemble cast, with colorful characters portrayed by exceptionally talented actors Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover, along with Shah Rukh Khan. A JIO Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment, and Rajkumar Hirani Films presentation, produced by Rajkumar Hirani and Gauri Khan Written by Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani, and Kanika Dhillon, Dunki is now released on the big screen.