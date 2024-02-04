Prabhulal’s Handcrafted Sarasatiya In Ekamra Utsav: A Sweet Tradition From Sambalpur

Bhubaneswar: Nestled in the heart of Orissa, Sambalpur boasts a rich array of culinary delights, each dish carrying a tale of tradition and flavour. Among these treasures is the irresistible Sambalpur Sarasatiya, a sweet treat synonymous with Prabhu Lal Gupta, and his Maa Samalei sweets, revered for his mastery in its creation.

Previously exclusive to the alleys of Sambalpur, the aroma of Sarasatiya now wafts through the streets of Bhubaneswar, courtesy of the Bhubaneswar Development Authority’s Ekamra Utsav, wherein the aroma of Sarsatiya has taken over the heart of the visitors. Amidst the festivities, crowds flock, eager to savour the authentic flavours of Odisha, including the famed Sarasatiya meticulously handcrafted by Prabhulal himself.

Crafted from the Ganjei (marijuana) tree, Sarasatiya embodies a delicate balance of visual allure and tantalizing crispness. The maker revealed the secret behind its preparation: slender branches left to soak overnight, yielding a thick, saliva-like essence, which when combined with boiled rice and sugar, transforms into the delectable Sarasatiya. Fried to perfection in hot oil, each bite promises Sambalpur’s flavours.

Prabhulal’s shop, a testament to a centuries-old tradition, traces its origins back to his grandfather, Beni Madhav Halwai. Today, Prabhulal and his three sons carry forward the legacy, infusing their creations with passion and heritage. Prabhulal expressed gratitude for the platform at Ama Byanjana for the regional artisans, enabling them to share their culinary heritage with a broader audience.

In his own words, “Our culinary heritage is a bridge that connects communities. Ekamra Utsav celebrates our traditions and brings our flavours to the world. It’s a joy to be part of this cultural exchange.”