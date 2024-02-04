Bhubaneswar Kahani Utsav: Children take centre stage in engaging narratives at BhuFeSto

Bhubaneswar: Families and children gathered at Indira Gandhi Park on Sunday for a captivating session at the Bhubaneswar Kahani Utsav – BhuFeSto, orchestrated by the Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA), reliving the essence of Sundays. The highlight of the festival was children not only, played the role of listeners, but also partook in storytelling.

Amidst the lush surroundings, storyteller Hridaya Ranjan initiated an interactive storytelling session, where children actively participated alongside the narrator.

The atmosphere brimmed with excitement as children eagerly engaged in a unique storytelling experience. Positioned on either side of the narrator, they contributed one sentence at a time, weaving a whimsical tale centered on a mischievous ghost. Laughter echoed through the park as the children’s imaginative narratives unfolded, depicting the ghost’s adventures from devouring chowmein on trees to strolling through the surroundings.

Following the lighthearted exchange, storyteller Sujit Mohapatra took the stage, regaling the audience with humorous anecdotes. His animated storytelling captivated both young and old, fostering a sense of joy and camaraderie among the spectators.

Subsequently, storytellers Riten Patnaik, Barsha Mishra, and Satyabrata Mohapatra enraptured the audience with their narratives, drawing children away from their mobile screens to immerse themselves in the live storytelling experience.

The festival provided families with a unique opportunity to bond over storytelling, creating cherished memories and fostering a love for literature among children. Simultaneously, at three other venues across the city, storytellers like Lopamudra Mohanty, Prachitara, Adit Lata Manigarahi, Savita Patnaik, and Sampad Mahapatra shared their captivating tales, enriching the cultural fabric of Bhubaneswar.