Prabhas-Starrer “Salaar” To Get New Release Date

Bengaluru: “Salaar” will not hit the screens on its scheduled release date of September 28 due to “unforeseen circumstances”, the makers announced Wednesday.

In a statement on X, production house Hombale Films said it will reveal the new date of the Prabhas-starrer in due course.

“We deeply appreciate your unwavering support for #Salaar. With consideration, we must delay the original September 28 release due to unforeseen circumstances.

“Please understand this decision is made with care, as we’re committed to delivering an exceptional cinematic experience. Our team is working tirelessly to meet the highest standards,” the banner said in the post