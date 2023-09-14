Bodies of ex-sarpanch, husband found in well

Keonjhar: Unidentified miscreants allegedly killed a former woman sarpanch and her husband at their home and subsequently dumped their bodies in a well. The shocking incident has been reported from Mayurnacha village under Hatadihi block of Keonjhar district.

The matter came to the fore after locals found the couple missing from their house and launched a frantic search. Later, bloodstains were spotted and it was learnt that the miscreants had dumped their bodies into a well in the house’s backyard.

On being informed, police recovered the bodies and sent them for autopsy while a probe into the incident has been launched.

The exact reason for the brutal murder is yet to be known, police said adding that a probe was on.