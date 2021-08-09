Posing As Ragpickers, Women Loot House In Bhubaneswar       

Bhubaneswar: While police are taking major steps to make the city crime-free, miscreants are jotting out new ways to commit the offense.

In an unusual incident, miscreants allegedly looted a purse and mobile phones from a house at Chakeisiani under Mancheswar police station limits in Bhubaneswar after posing as ragpickers.

As per reports, the incident took place when the victim, identified as Shanti Swarupa Sahu, had gone to her friend’s house. Reportedly, some women along with an infant and a toddler posing as rag pickers entered Shanti’s house and decamped with the purse and four mobile phones. The whole incident was captured in CCTV footage.

The victim lodged a complaint with the Mancheswar polices station regarding the theft.

On the basis of the complaint, police registered a case and initiated an investigation into this connection.