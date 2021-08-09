13 Injured In Head-On Collision Between Ambulance, Auto-Rickshaw

Tihidi: At least 13 persons were injured in a head-on collision between Ambulance and Auto-Rickshaw at Bhadrak-Chandbali road under Tihidi police station limits in Bhadrak district.

The injured persons have been identified as Basanti Pati (12), Minarani Nayak (45), Yashoda Pati (40), Chandan Sahu (25), Kandei Mahalik (25), Pintu Jena (12), and few others who were yet to be identified.

As per reports, the incident occurred while the ambulance carrying patients was heading towards Sahapur when it collided with an auto-rickshaw coming from the opposite direction. Following this, 13 persons were left with injuries.

Later, the injured persons were admitted to Tihidi hospital while critical persons were sent to Bhadrak District Headquarters Hospital.