Police Release Poster To Identify Half-Buried Body Recovered From Baliyatra Ground

Barang: In a bid to make headway in the case of recovery of the half-buried body from Baliyatra ground, the Commissionerate Police has released a poster of the deceased youth for identification.

The forensic team had conducted a 3-D scanning of the dead body and later sent it to AIIMS Bhubaneswar for post-mortem. As the body is yet to be identified, police issued poster of the face of the youth and other items recovered from the crime scene like- shirt, trouser, half pant, gold earring and slippers for the identification of the deceased.

However, preliminary investigation by the doctors revealed that the height of the youth is somewhere around 5.8 feet and he had an average weight.