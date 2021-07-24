Sonu Sood, Farah Khan Team Up For ‘Tum Toh Thehre Pardesi’ Reprised Version

Mumbai: Bollywood actors Sonu Sood and Farah Khan have recently teamed up for a music video project. The track is a reprised version of the cult classic ‘Tum to thehre pardesi’ released in 1997. The track is predicted to release on Sood’s birthday on July 30.

Reportedly, the shooting for the music video is scheduled to happen in Chandigarh and Sonu will be seen playing a farmer-turned-cop. The song was sung by Altaf Raja in the ’90s and now he will be collaborating with Tony Kakkar for the reprised version of the song.

Farah shared an image with Sonu from the shoot of the track. In the photograph, each of them are seen sitting on a tractor within the fields. “All things Punjabi.. Chandigarh, tractors & @sonu_sood ❤️ shooting with u my friend is always such fun.. @desimusicfactory” Farahn captioned the photograph.

The actor will be collaborating with Farah Khan on the song and it is bound to be special as the two of them share a great bond and have worked together in Happy New Year before this.