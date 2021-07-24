Sayyeshaa Saigal Welcomes Baby Girl With Husband Arya

Chennai: Kollywood star Arya and Sayyeshaa have been blessed with a baby girl. The news of their newest family member was confirmed by actor Vishal.

He took to Twitter and sent the couple his best wishes.

Vishal tweeted: “So Happy to break this news. Great to be an Uncle. My Bro Jammy (Arya) & Sayyeshaa r blessed with a #BabyGirl. Uncontrollable emotions rite now in midst of shoot. Always wish de best 4 them. Inshallah, GB de new Born, my baby girl @sayyeshaa & @arya_offl for taking a new responsibility as a dad (sic).”

Arya and Sayyeshaa fell in love during the shoot of their Tamil romantic comedy Ghajinikanth. In March 2019, the couple tied the knot in a grand ceremony in Hyderabad.

Sayyeshaa was last seen in the Kannada film Yuvarathnaa. Recently, she was also seen in the Tamil film Teddy, which co-starrer Arya in the lead. Teddy skipped theatrical release and premiered directly on Disney+ Hotstar.