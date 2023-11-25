Police exhumes severed body parts of missing woman from Nabarangpur forest

Nabarangpur: The severed body parts of a woman was exhumed from Murumdihi forest in Raighar area of Nabarangpur district on Saturday.

According to the reports, the woman had been cut into over 30 pieces and buried in the forest area. The locals first spotted the foot of the body partially buried in the ground and informed the local police.

Soon, police reached the spot and exhumed the severed body parts. Later a scientific team also reached the scene and collected evidence.

It is pertinent to mention here that the woman was missing since Wednesday. The police have initiated an investigation into this incident.