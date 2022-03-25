Police Bust Adulterated Liquor Manufacturing Unit In Bolangir, 8 Detained

Bolangir: Police on Friday busted an adulterated liquor manufacturing unit at Udaynagar in Bolangir and detained eight persons in connection to this case.

The detained kingpin has been identified as Pawan Kumar, who was operating the spurious liquor manufacturing unit at a rented house in the busy Uday Nagar area near the railway station. Meanwhile, police have sealed the house.

During the raid police have seized Rs 6.73 lakh cash, several bottles of fake India Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL), spirit, colour, chemicals, labelling machines, labels of top IMFL brands, a currency note counting machine, sales registers, bikes and mobile phones, reports added.

Reports further said that the unit was operating in the house for the last five years and was supplying spurious liquor to liquor off shops, dhabas and bootleggers in Balangir town and its periphery.