Police ASI Caught Taking Bribe In Koraput’s Jeypore

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Vigilance on Monday apprehended an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of Police in Jeypore Town Police Station in Koraput district and another person on charges of demanding and taking a bribe of Rs 5,000 to release a seized scooter.

According to Vigilance Directorate, Jeypore Town PS ASI Anil Kumar Nayak and Md. Nazrul, a private person, were apprehended today by Odisha Vigilance for taking a bribe of Rs.5,000 from a complainant to release his seized two-wheeler and its connected documents.

Based on the above complaint, a trap was laid on Monday, wherein the accused ASI Anil Kumar Nayak, along with Md. Nazrul were caught by the Vigilance team near old Sadar PS in Jeypore while bribe from the complainant.

The Vigilance team nabbed Md. Nazrul while he was accepting the bribe amount from the complainant, as per the direction of ASI Nayak.

The entire bribe money was recovered from the possession of Md. Nazrul and seized in the presence of witnesses. Both hands wash as well as pant pocket wash of Md. Nazrul gave a positive chemical reaction, confirming his acceptance and handling of bribe money.

Subsequently, the two-wheeler has also been seized from inside the campus of Jeypore Town PS. Following the trap, simultaneous searches have been launched on the residential Govt. quarter of ASI Nayak near old Sadar PS, Jeypore and the house at Nabarangpur.

In this connection, Koraput Vigilance PS Case No.02 dated 08.01.2024 U/s 7 Prevention of Corruption Amendment Act, 2018 has been registered and is under investigation.