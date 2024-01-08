504 Junior Engineers Join Odisha Govt

Bhubaneswar: As many as 504 Junior Engineers (Civil) today joined the state government. While 398 were appointed under the Panchayati Raj Department, 78 were appointed in the Odisha Municipal Engineering Cadre and 28 of them joined the Public Health Engineering Cadre in the Housing & Urban Development Department.

An induction programme was organized at the Convention Centre in Lok Seva Bhawan in the presence of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

Addressing the new engineers on the occasion, the Chief Minister told them, “You all are young, confident and full of energy. You are here to serve the people and make their lives change for the better. Develop a passion to give your best.”

Welcoming the new engineers, he advised them to follow the 5T principles of Teamwork, Transparency, Technology and Time to see the Transformation in their work. He said, “You will see the complete transformation of Odisha in your lifetime. And you will be a catalyst of that transformation.”

He further said that his government has taken up a drive to bring transformation in every sector of society and also to bring visible improvement in the quality of life of our people. Our 24/7 Drink From Tap is one such transformative facility that even bigger cities like Delhi and Mumbai do not have. We want to break new ground in all our endeavours.

He further said, “You will be working in urban and rural areas of our State to build Infrastructure for providing basic amenities to people.”

Provision of drinking water, sanitation, success of schemes like Basudha, Garima, Drink From Tap, Housing facilities for urban poor under Jaga Mission and many other programmes will be directly managed by these new engineers at the grassroots level.

Speaking on the occasion, Panchayati Raj & Drinking Water Minister Pradeep Kumar Amat said that there was a time when no recruitment was taking place because of the financial crunch in the state. Today, because of the deft handling of the financial situation by the Chief Minister, there are now two to three recruitments happening every month.

Housing & Urban Development Minister Smt Usha Devi said that water is crucial to public health & hygiene. As engineers, they will look up to a very essential mandate establishing a link between policy and implementation.

Three new engineers Ashashree Sahu, Sanjeev Mahant and Smruti Pragyan Chhotray, shared their experiences and expressed their happiness over the fast and transparent recruitment process. They committed themselves to the principles of 5T throughout their career in public service.

Housing & UD ACS G. Mathivathanan advised the new engineers to learn to work with people and public representatives. The services we are providing to people are mandated as rights of people, he added.

Panchayati Raj & Drinking Water Principal Secretary SK Lohani in his welcome address spoke on the significance of 5T and Mo Sarkar.