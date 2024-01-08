Vedanta Aluminium joins International Aluminium Institute

Bhubaneswar: Vedanta Aluminium, among the world’s largest producers of aluminium – has become the newest member of the International Aluminium Institute (IAI).

The International Aluminium Institute is the only body representing the global primary aluminium industry. Vedanta Aluminium is also India’s largest producer of the metal, manufacturing 2.29 million tonnes of aluminium in FY23, nearly 60% of the nation’s aluminium. This places the company among the world’s top 10 biggest producers of the metal, widely acknowledged as the ‘metal of the future’ for enabling the world’s energy transition while supporting key engineering technologies and sustainable applications.

Vedanta Aluminium operates in markets across the globe with customers in over 60 countries. Its products find critical applications across a vast gamut of industries such as automotive, building &construction, electricals, consumer goods and packaging, sunrise sectors such as electric vehicles, renewables, high-tech manufacturing,aerospace and defence.

Commenting on the membership, Mr John Slaven, CEO of Vedanta Aluminium said, “We are thrilled to be joining the International Aluminium Institute (IAI) towards strengthening our unwavering commitment to advancing sustainability within the aluminium industry. In this pursuit, we are also focused on leveraging the latest innovations and technology to enhance our operations. As a member, we will collaborate with IAI and other industry leaders to promote and contribute to a more sustainable future for the entire aluminium value chain. We are excited about this partnership and look forward to making a meaningful impact together.”

Mr Miles Prosser, IAI Secretary-General said, “Vedanta aligns with the IAI’s values and goals for a safe, fair and sustainable global aluminium industry, and so we are delighted to welcome them into our membership. As one of the world’s top aluminium producers, Vedanta Aluminium’s membership strengthens the global voice of the IAI and that of a sustainable aluminium industry.”

The IAI aims to promote a wider understanding of the aluminium industry’s activities, encourage responsible production, and highlight the potential benefits to be realised through aluminium’s use in sustainable applications. Established in 1972, the current IAI membership includes the leading bauxite, alumina and aluminium companies globally.