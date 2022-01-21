PM To Interact With DMs Of Various Districts Tomorrow

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with DMs of various districts on 22nd January 2022 at around 11 AM, via video conferencing.

The Prime Minister will take direct feedback about the progress and present the status of the implementation of government schemes and programmes in the districts.

The interaction will help review the performance and ascertain the challenges that are being faced.

It is aimed at achieving saturation of various schemes by various departments in the districts in mission mode, in convergence with all stakeholders.

Under the leadership of PM Modi, the Government has continuously taken several steps to overcome the asymmetry in growth & development across the country.

This is in line with the commitment of the Government towards raising the living standards of all citizens and ensuring inclusive growth for all.