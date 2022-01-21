Bhubaneswar: 1,502 COVID-19 ve+ cases detected, 1,240 recover

Bhubaneswar: As many as 1, 498 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected under the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area in the last 24 hours.

As per BMC, of the 1, 498 COVID-19 positive cases 53 are Quarantine Cases (linked with earlier positive cases) and 1,445 are Local Contact Cases.

This apart, 995 persons have also recovered from the infection of Novel Coronavirus.

So far a total of 140,712 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected in Bhubaneswar, out of which, 10,938 are active cases while 128,644 persons have recovered and 1109 persons have succumbed to the deadly infection of COVID-19.

For more details, see this tweet:-