PM Naftali Bennett Postpones India Visit After Contracting Covid-19

Jerusalem: Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, who contracted Covid-19, has postponed his maiden trip to India planned for next week.

Reportedly, Bennett was scheduled to visit India from April 3 to 5 to mark the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

“Prime Minister Bennett’s trip to India has been postponed and will be rescheduled,” PM Bennett’s office said in a brief statement.

It was not immediately clear when the trip would take place.

Bennett tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday. His office said the Prime Minister is “feeling well and will continue to work from home.”

The premier’s postponement came a day after Defence Minister Benny Gantz also put off his planned visit to India due to the volatile security situation in Israel, after two deadly terror attacks claimed the lives of six Israelis within days, The Times of Israel newspaper reported.

Prime Minister Bennett had earlier described the “deep relationship” between India and Israel as one coming from the heart and not being about interests and urged Prime Minister Modi to work together to take the bilateral ties to “a whole new level”.