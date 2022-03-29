Anganwadi Centres Reopen in Sundargarh Bringing Cheer to Children and Parents

Sundargarh: Anganwadi centres in Sundargarh district reopened bringing smiles to children and parents alike. The Anganwadi centres have come alive with the laughter of children echoing through the walls after a gap of almost two years. Children across all Anganwadis in Sundargarh were welcomed with traditional sandalwood tilak and flowers. The centres have reopened upon the state government’s orders after prolonged closure due to COVID19.

The centres reopened at 7:30 am in the district. Children accompanied by their parents came to the Anganwadi Centres in Sundargarh. The children and their parents were delighted to see the Anganwadis in a new avatar. Various games and activities were done for the children on the first day to acclimatise them with the centres.

“I came with my daughter to the Anganwadi centre as it resumes after COVID. Happy to see the new attractive look of AWC. Painted interiors and various playing materials are provided to engage as well as educate the children in a playful environment”, shares Rinki Kaudi, a parent from Kirei GP in Sundargarh.

Anganwadi centres in Sundargarh are being made more exciting and attractive for children in order to engage them playfully while teaching them the basics. So all the AWCs of the district are being built and renovated in line with BaLA Model (Building as Learning Aid).

“All Anganwadi Centres in Sundargarh are being established on the BaLA model which is a nationally recognised concept for enhancing Early Childhood Care and Education (ECCE). The BaLA model Anganwadis will engage children in a playful atmosphere thus helping them learn better. This will aid in the children’s physical, mental and cognitive development”, opines Shri Nikhil Pavan Kalyan, Collector & DM Sundargarh.

Under the BaLA Model, Anganwadis are being made child friendly. Various colours and paintings adorn the walls, ceiling, floor and the exterior of these anganwadi centres. Solar system and cosmic elements on the ceiling, numbers and grammar on the walls, games like ludo on the floor etc have been painted to attract children while also encouraging them towards learning. Moreover, Sand pit, slopes and swings on the outside playground have been installed in the Anganwadi centres for the children to play with.

“Anganwadis in the district have got a facelift. Children are excited to see various toys in the room along with illustrations and paintings on the walls”, informs Muktilata Kido, a parent from Bandhtola in Nuagaon Block. The Anganwadi centre has also been transformed as per BaLA Model.

Moreover, the anganwadi centres in Sundargarh now have low weight and height child friendly furniture. A special Anganwadi Kit has been developed by the district administration for Anganwadi children. The kit contains logos, puzzles, games, English and Odia grammar and story books etc.

Along with children, pregnant women and lactating mothers will also benefit with the modern Anganwadi centres. Drinking Water and separate toilets for mother and child have been provisioned at the Anganwadis. Mo Upakari Bagicha or Nutrition Garden is being facilitated at each Anganwadi to ensure nutrition of the children. BaLA model Anganwadi Centres in Sundargarh have separate Mamata Gruha for VHND, Counselling, Immunization, and other mother and child support services.