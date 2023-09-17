Neeraj Chopra finishes 2nd in Diamond League final in Eugene

New Delhi: India’s Neeraj Chopra fell short of defending his Diamond Trophy at the Eugene Diamond League 2023 final on Saturday, September 16. The Olympic and world champion finished second in the 6-man final with a best effort of 83.80m.

Czech Republic’s Jakub Vadlejch won the Diamond Trophy in Eugene, winning the final with a best effort of 84.24m. Finland Oliver Helander finished 3rd with a best throw of 83.74m as he kept the pressure on the top 2 in the event.

It was difficult conditions as witnessed in the women’s javelin final in Eugene earlier in the day. Vadlejch, Neeraj and the rest of the field were way off their season best marks. In fact, Neeraj’s best throws throughout the season were nothing less than 85m before the Diamond League final in Eugene.

Neeraj Chopra missed out on an opportunity to become only the 3rd man to defend the Diamond Trophy in javelin. It was the third Diamond Trophy win for Jakub Vadlejch as the Tokyo Olympics silver medalist was rewarded for his consistent performances. Notably, at the Zurich Diamond League last month, Vadlejch had beaten Chopra to win the event.

Neeraj Chopra had won the Diamond League final last year in Zurich with a best effort of 88.44m.