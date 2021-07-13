PM Modi to interact with Indian contingent for Tokyo Olympics today

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with the Indian athletes’ contingent for the Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday via video conferencing.

The virtual interaction is expected to take place at 5pm.

The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said that the interaction by PM Modi is an endeavour to motivate the athletes ahead of their participation at the Games which will begin on July 23.

Newly appointed Minister for Youth Affairs and SportsAnurag Thakur, Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports Nisith Pramanik, and Law Minister Kiren Rijiju will also attend the interaction.

A total of 126 athletes across 18 sports disciplines from India will be heading to Tokyo. This is the biggest-ever contingent India is sending to any Olympics, the PMO said, adding that the 69 cumulative events across 18 sport disciplines that India will participate in is also the highest ever for the nation.