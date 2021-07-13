Curfew Withdrawn In Some Parts Of Puri Town

Puri: The curfew in Odisha’s Puri town has been withdrawn in some areas by the district administration. The curfew restrictions shall continue in the following areas in the town.

From Badasankha to Banambar Chhak via Mishra Lane, Kumbharapada Sahi.

From Banambar Chhak to Matiapada Chhak via Old Nabakalebar Road.

From Matiapada Chhak to Asutosh Math Chhak.

From Asutosh Math Chhak to Nilakantha Mandira Chhak.

From Nilakantha Mandira Chhak to Badasankha.

The curfew in the areas will remain in force till 6.00 AM of 14th July to ensure smooth Pahandi ritual of the deities from chariots to Adapa Mandap of Gundicha Temple.

Curfew was imposed in Puri town from 8.00 PM of 11th July to 8.00 PM of 13th July in view of the Rath Yatra and COVID-19 situation.

Vehicle movement will not be allowed in the aforesaid areas other than the authorised vehicles and vehicles carrying essential services/ medical services during the aforesaid period.

Besides, the public congregation as well as the movement of any individual is also strictly prohibited in the areas mentioned above. All shops including medicine shops, commercial establishments and offices (except essential services) located in the above area will remain closed during the aforesaid period.