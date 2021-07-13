India logs 31,443 new Covid-19 cases, lowest in 118 days

New Delhi: India on Tuesday reported 31,443 new Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours, the lowest in 118 days. India’s daily Covid-19 deaths also rose by 2020.

More than 39.46 crore vaccine doses were provided to states/UTs. More than 1.91 crore balance and unutilized doses still available with states/UTs and private hospitals to be administered. The total consumption including wastages is 37,55,38,390 doses.

The active cases went down further to 4,32,778 and now comprise 1.46 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate has increased to 97.22 per cent.

A decrease of 1,81,21 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours, according to the health ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the coronavirus disease increased to 3,00,63,720 and the case fatality rate stands at 1.32 per cent, the data stated.

As many as 17,40,325 tests were conducted on Monday taking the total cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of Covid-19 in the country to 43,40,58,138, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

The health ministry on Tuesday said that more than 39.46 crores of Covid-19 vaccine doses have been provided to states and Union Territories (UTs), so far.