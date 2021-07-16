PM Modi to interact with CMs of 6 states including Odisha

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today will interact with the chief ministers of six states including Odisha’s Naveen Patnaik to discuss the COVID-19 situation here.

The interaction will start at 11 am through video conferencing.

These six states — Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Odisha, Maharashtra and Kerala — have been reporting a surge in daily COVID-19 cases.

Modi on Tuesday interacted with the chief ministers of eight North-Eastern states, another region of concern, through video conferencing, and said the vaccination drive needs to be continuously ramped up to deal with the pandemic.