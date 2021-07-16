Odisha Reports 2070 New Covid-19 Cases

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 2070 new positive cases of Covid-19 till midnight of Thursday, informed the Information & Public Relations Department on Friday.

Among the new cases, 1195 are in quarantine and 875 are local contacts. With this, the total number of positive cases in Odisha now stands at 949929. District-wise details of the new cases are as under.

1. Angul: 57

2. Balasore: 176

3. Bargarh: 15

4. Bhadrak: 66

6. Boudh: 11

7. Cuttack: 319

8. Deogarh: 3

9. Dhenkanal: 44

10. Gajapati: 6

11. Ganjam: 12

12. Jagatsinghpur: 97

13. Jajpur: 136

14. Jharsuguda: 8

15. Kalahandi: 12

16. Kandhamal: 18

17. Kendrapada: 77

18. Keonjhar: 56

19. Khurda: 446

20. Koraput: 23

21. Malkangiri: 20

22. Mayurbhanj: 81

23. Nawarangpur: 11

24. Nayagarh: 59

25. Nuapada: 7

26. Puri: 110

27. Rayagada: 18

28. Sambalpur: 16

29. Sonepur: 8

30. Sundargarh: 66

31. State Pool: 85