The French Dispatch Cast’s Mismatched Outfits at Cannes Starts Meme Fest

French Riviera: Cannes Film Festival 2021 has been taking place over the last week where the cast of The French Dispatch arrived at a photocall for the premiere of the Wes Anderson-directed film.

However, it appeared they all got vastly different dress code memos.

From super casual to high-fashion, they each showed off their own style aesthetic at the glitzy event.

The photo’s meme potential was definitely helped by the fact each of them was wearing an outfit that spoke to their personalities.

One photo in particular, of Anderson posing for photos with stars Timothée Chalamet, Tilda Swinton and Bill Murray has gone viral and inspired several hilarious memes.

Seemingly dressed for different occasions, Chalamet kept things casual in a Elara Pictures T-shirt, black pants and Givenchy boots, while his director wore a pastel suit with a brown tie and white loafers.

Swinton chose a bright blue Haider Ackermann suit and Murray looked ready for a tropical vacation in a printed button-up, baby blue shorts, sneakers and a fedora hat.

The photo is now being used to describe everything from four different moods, to four different social media platforms.

Zoom presentation attire, remembering how I dressed before Zoom, imagining how I’ll dress after Zoom, how I’ll actually dress after Zoom pic.twitter.com/RKcxaX8Nmt — Sara Wallace Goodman (@ThatSaraGoodman) July 15, 2021

pitch, first draft, final proof, comments section pic.twitter.com/4IFQgO0DB3 — Ferris Jabr (@ferrisjabr) July 14, 2021