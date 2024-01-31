PM Modi takes swipe at unruly MPs ahead of Budget session

New Delhi: As the Budget Session of Parliament begins on Wednesday, a day before the interim Budget 2024, PM Modi in his address sent a message to ‘unruly MPs’ and called for introspection. Referring to the women’s reservation bill that was passed in the new Parliament, PM Modi said, “On January 26 too, we saw a display of women empowerment. Today, President Droupadi Murmu will address the session and tomorrow Nirmala Sitharaman ji will present the interim Budget. This is a festival of Nari shakti.”

PM Modi also took a swipe at MPs who were accused of disrupting the parliamentary proceedings as he said, “In the last 10 years, MPs did what suited them in Parliament. But I must say that those who are ‘habitual offenders’, those who have the habit of doing ‘cheerharan’ of democracy should introspect at the last session. They can even ask the people of their constituency whether the people remember them for that.”

Those who opposed for the sake of opposing are not remembered unlike those who use the harshest words for criticism but contribute to the debate positively, meaningfully, PM Modi said. “This is also an opportunity for regret. I will urge my fellow parliamentarians to not let go this session,” PM Modi said.

PM Modi in his address said it is the tradition to present an interim budget when the election is around. “We will present the full budget after we form the government after the election,” PM Modi said

The proceedings of both the Houses will start half an hour after the President’s address. The Secretary Generals of Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha are scheduled to lay on the table of their respective Houses a copy of the President’s address.