India slashes import duty on mobile phone components to 10%

New Delhi: India has cut import duty on parts used for manufacturing of mobile phones to 10% from 15%, a move aimed at boosting exports from Asia’s third-largest economy.

The import duty on parts such as battery covers, main lens, back cover, other mechanical items of plastic and metal, among others, has been reduced to 10%, the finance ministry said in a notification issued late Tuesday.

The decision aligns with recent reports from earlier this month, where indications suggested that India was contemplating lowering import duties specifically on components that play a crucial role in the manufacturing of high-end mobile phones.

This reduction is expected to positively impact the mobile phone industry, promoting growth and competitiveness in the global market.