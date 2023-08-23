PM Modi, South African President Ramaphosa review progress of bilateral ties

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi met H.E. Mr. Cyril Ramaphosa, President of the Republic of South Africa on 23 August 2023 in Johannesburg on the sidelines of the 15th BRICS Summit.

Both leaders reviewed the progress made in bilateral relations between the two countries and expressed satisfaction at the progress achieved in various fields including defence, agriculture, trade and investment, health, conservation and people-to-people ties.

Both sides also exchanged views on continued coordination in multilateral bodies and regional and multilateral issues of mutual interest. President Ramaphosa expressed full support for India’s G20 presidency and appreciated India’s initiative to give the African Union full membership of G-20. He conveyed that he looked forward to visiting New Delhi for the G-20 Summit.

Prime Minister congratulated President Ramaphosa on the successful hosting of the BRICS Summit. Prime Minister accepted President Ramaphosa’s invitation to pay a State Visit to South Africa at a mutually convenient date.