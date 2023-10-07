PM Modi reviews progress of announcements made in his Red Fort speech

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today held an important meeting to review announcements made in his Red Fort speech.

In his Independence Day speech, the Prime Minister mentioned ensuring affordable credit for poor and middle-class housing.

In line with this announcement, the Prime Minister reviewed the preparations to implement this announcement.

In his Independence Day speech, the Prime Minister mentioned about ensuring solar power for households. Prime Minister reviewed preparations to execute this scheme.