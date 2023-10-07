The Fever of ‘Hum Aaye Hain’ Track From ‘Ganapath’ Grips Everyone! 

Pooja Entertainment’s highly anticipated film ‘Ganapath: A Hero Is Born,’ starring Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon, and the legendary Amitabh Bachchan, continues to gather momentum with each passing day. After the tremendous response to the spectacular teaser, the makers recently unveiled the foot-tapping chartbuster track ‘Hum Aaye Hain.’ The catchy hookstep has captivated audiences, setting a new trend. What began as a sensation in India has now spread its fever worldwide, captivating audiences everywhere.

Recently, Qatar witnessed an electrifying performance by Bollywood’s top stars – Tiger Shroff, Varun Dhawan, and Shahid Kapoor – at the ‘Entertainer No. 1’ event. The trio set the stage on fire with their energetic dance moves, including a thrilling rendition of ‘Hum Aaye Hain.’ The audience in Qatar couldn’t contain their excitement, erupting in cheers and whistles during this unforgettable performance.

Tiger Shroff offered a glimpse of this high-octane showstopper on his social media, and captioned,

“What a crowd! Thank you, doha❤️⚡️ @jackkybhagnani @shahidkapoor @varundvn.”

Pooja Entertainment’s Ganapath continues to amaze with each passing day. This video has left fans and audiences in high spirits. With immense excitement building around the film, everyone eagerly anticipates an extraordinary cinematic experience that promises to set new standards for Indian audiences.

Pooja Entertainment presents ‘GANAPATH: A Hero Is Born’ in association with Good Co., directed by Vikas Bahl. The film is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Vikas Bahl. The film is set for a worldwide release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada on October 20, 2023.