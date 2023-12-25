NewsClick HR Head To Become Government Witness In Anti-Terror Case

New Delhi: The HR head of NewsClick – the news website being investigated under anti-terror law UAPA for allegedly receiving funding to broadcast Chinese propaganda in India – has filed an application to become an approver, or a government witness.

In an application moved before special judge Hardeep Kaur, Chakravarty sought pardon in the case and claimed to have material information that he was willing to disclose to the Delhi Police.

The development came days after the Patiala House Court in New Delhi granted Delhi Police a 60-day extension of judicial custody to complete its investigation into the case against Chakravarty and the news portal’s founder Prabir Purkayastha.

Both the founder and HR head were arrested in October after the police concluded raids at several locations including residences of journalists associated with the news portal. They were charged with terrorism under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). Meanwhile, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) also conducted its searches on the firm’s premises. A case under the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) has also been filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).